Big changes are expected in the automatic promotion race.

A huge boost in Leeds United's promotion is expected with a guaranteed opening for Daniel Farke's Whites.

Leeds are heading into Christmas sat in the Championship's second automatic promotion place, three points behind leaders Sheffield United but only one point ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Sheffield United and Burnley, though, will lock horns at Bramall Lane in a 3pm kick-off on Boxing Day afternoon, guaranteeing an opening for Leeds who the bookmakers fully expect to cash in upon their 8pm kick-off at Stoke City.

Leeds have taken victory from just one of their last seven away games via last month's thrilling 4-3 triumph at Swansea City yet the bookies fully expect Farke's side to get it right at 19th-placed Stoke.

The Potters also sit just 19th in the Championship home table with just three wins from 11 games to their name - against Coventry City, Portsmouth and Derby County.

Stoke have gone eight games without a victory - four of those ending in defeat including Saturday's 2-0 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday.

Just four points above the drop zone, Narcís Pèlach's side are as big as 53-10 to beat Leeds who are strong odds-on favourites across the board in being no bigger than 4-7 but as short as 4-9 with some firms. The draw is on offer at 10-3.

The bookies think there is a good chance that Leeds will kick-off at Stoke six points behind Sheffield United who are a best-priced 13-9 favourites to beat 43-20 shots Burnley at Bramall Lane. The draw is a 9-4 chance.

Fourth-placed Sunderland, meanwhile, also face a tough Boxing Day afternoon assignment at Blackburn Rovers although the Black Cats are marginally favourites at a best-priced 19-12. Blackburn can be backed at 21-11 whilst the draw is available at 12-5.

Sunderland are just two points behind Leeds who would kick-off at Stoke outside of the automatic promotion spots given either a Sunderland or Burnley victory, and down in fourth place with wins for both.

But the latter would leave Leeds just three points behind the Blades with a game in and a better goal difference and Farke’s Whites are guaranteed to make some sort of inroads with a victory at Stoke. The bookies are confident they will get it, Joel Piroe generally the 5-1 favourite to score first.

A draw at Bramall Lane would offer Leeds the chance to kick three points clear of Burnley and close to within one point of the Blades.

The bookies, though, think Boxing Day will end with Sheffield United still three points clear of second-placed Leeds but the Whites four points clear of Burnley and a minimum of two points ahead of Sunderland.