Leeds United welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final

We've reached the do or die stage of the season and Leeds United's season hangs on the result of tonight's game with Norwich City. After their hard fought 0-0 draw with the Canaries at Carrow Road on Sunday, the Whites know that a win tonight will be enough to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

It doesn't matter how they get it but a result will send Daniel Farke's side to Wembley Stadium, where they would take on either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion for a spot in next season's Premier League. Defeat and Leeds will be forced to take stock and begin preparations for another campaign of Championship football.

Leeds aren't in the best form but they comfortably dealt with what Norwich threw at them in the first leg and they'll approach tonight's game with the confidence and belief needed to get the job done. Here's all you need to know about Leeds United vs Norwich City and how supporters can follow it.

When is Leeds United vs Norwich City?

Leeds welcome Norwich to Elland Road this evening (Thursday, May 16) with the match kicking off at 8pm. It's a tight turnaround after Sunday's first leg but Elland Road under the lights can be special and tonight's atmosphere has the potential to be absolutely spine-tingling.

How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City

If you can't get to Elland Road, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to get underway at 7pm, one hour before kick-off. It will be available to be streamed through Sky Go, or if you can't find a screen, the Yorkshire Evening Post will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

How is Leeds United's record against Norwich?

Leeds do boast a relatively good recent record against Norwich and prior to Sunday's stalemate, the Whites had won their last four games against tonight's opponents. In fact, Leeds have won eight of the last 12 meetings between the two clubs, with Norwich's last win coming in February 2019.

What has been said ahead of Norwich City vs Leeds United?

Daniel Farke: “Everything is still possible. Norwich is just a really good side and also a threat on the counter attack. If you're too greedy and open too many spaces, then they could punish you. We have to make sure that we find a good fine margin.

“Obviously we like to play at home, there’s no doubt about this. We have overall a really good home record in the season, but it's no guarantee. So still 50-50 and then both sides have the same chance to earn their spot in the final.

“I’m pleased with the performance [in the first leg], also overall happy with the result but nothing is done yet. So it's still a tight game and we have to make sure that we keep going because Norwich are really, really dangerous.”

David Wagner: "I have experience (of the play-offs) - and I know a draw at home is a good result where you can really put pressure on the opponent, especially away from home with the longer the game goes.