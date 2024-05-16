Leeds United could get vote on key Premier League VAR decision after major development
Leeds United could have a lasting say on the Premier League should they win promotion back to the top flight in the coming weeks. The Whites are preparing for their play-off semi-final second leg on Thursday night, and should they win, they will set up a clash at Wembley Stadium that will decide which division they will play their football in next season.
In some ways, United are already preparing for next season, deciding which of the players must go and who should be snapped up over the course of the summer, and there will be plans A and B depending on which division the club end up playing in. And there is a big decision that may await the club off the bat should they win promotion, with Leeds getting a say in the potential dismissal of VAR at the top level in the case they do win the play-offs.
Wolves have started a motion to get rid of the technology, lodging a formal request to do away with VAR amid controversy aplenty this season. The request will trigger a vote among Premier League clubs, with all 20 able to vote at the AGM in Harrogate on June 6, and that will include the Blades and the other relegated teams.
This season, and indeed next if Leeds fail to go up, they have not had VAR at their games, something many fans have found refreshing, with the EFL resisting any and all calls for the technology to be implemented at Championship level. That’s despite countries like Spain implementing the technology in their second tier.
"The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game," read a Wolves statement in their call to scrap VAR from the Premier League. Wolves go on to add that there have been ‘unintended consequences’ with the introduction of VAR, and that fans are being negatively impacted by its use.
According to BBC Sport, the Premier League are ‘fundamentally’ against the idea of scrapping the technology, and they do not believe it is the way forward. Though, that stance may not be surprising given the amount they have invested in the introduction of the technology.
As for Leeds boss Daniel Farke, he seems to like the idea of VAR, which could sway the Whites’ vote should they get promoted. Farke recently said: "If I asked right now for VAR and we are that fortunate we go to Wembley I know it won't go in our favour. I believe in karma. (But) if we had used VAR this season we wouldn't be in the play-offs, we'd be automatically promoted. From that you can imagine what I think. If you don't have VAR you have to make sure the decisions of the ref are spot on."
