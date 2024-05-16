Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jaidon Anthony has made just two league starts while on loan at Leeds United this season

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he is looking forward to welcoming Jaidon Anthony back to the Vitality Stadium after a testing season with Leeds United. It's fair to say Anthony would have hoped to play more of a key role under Daniel Farke at Elland Road when he made the loan move from Bournemouth on the final day of the summer transfer window as part of a deal that saw Luis Sinisterra go the other way.

The winger has made 36 appearances for the Whites in all competitions this season and could well feature this evening as Farke's side aim to book their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium later this month. However, Anthony has made just two league starts for the club, with his game time often being limited to just a few minutes off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony has struggled to make a lasting impact in White as a result and the form of Crysensio Summerville, Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto hasn't helped, either, with the 24-year-old finding himself rooted down the pecking order. As it stands he is due to return to his parent club at the end of the campaign and while a spot in the Bournemouth line-up next season looks far from being a given, Iraola is keen to welcome him back into the Cherries fold.

“He is a player I like a lot," the Bournemouth boss, who was on Leeds' radar last year following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, told the Daily Echo. "His attitude, how he understands everything we try to tell him.

“I was trying to help him, but I didn’t know exactly what to tell him, because I also knew all the options I had in the wingers. It was a difficult decision, for sure, for him. He has also gone to a place where they have very, very good wingers.

“They are making the difference – (Crysencio) Summerville, (Wilfried) Gnonto, (Dan) James. He has strong opposition for minutes. But I think he’s a very good player and I am looking forward to working again with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow Farke’s side and the latest news with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United email newsletter. On Anthony's time at Leeds, the Spaniard added: “For sure, I think it hasn’t been an easy season for him. He went there thinking he could have more chances and more minutes but he is someone who understands the game well, understands well also how we want to play.

“He trains very well. Attitude wise, you know that it’s a guarantee. So I think he is someone that can help every team. I am sure even if you ask Daniel Farke now, he will say positive things about Jaidon, I am sure, because he is someone who is always helping the team.”