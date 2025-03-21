One of Leeds United's lesser=known quantities is in line for an international debut on Friday night and Whites fans will be able to tune in to follow his progress.

Isaac Schmidt has played just 25 minutes of Championship action since signing for the Whites last summer from FC St Gallen. Niggling injuries and illness have disrupted the versatile full-back's chances of breaking into Daniel Farke's starting XI and the stellar form of both Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle has also contributed. Firpo has popped up with three goals and nine assists from left-back, while Bogle's debut season at Elland Road has brought five goals and two assists from right-back. Even when Farke has lost one of his first-choice full-backs, veteran Sam Byram has been there to fill the breach.

The result for Schmidt has been a grand total of seven league appearances, all of which came in brief substitute cameos. He hasn't made an appearance in the Championship since a one-minute turn off the bench at Stoke City on Boxing Day.

Schmidt has insisted he's content to bide his time and wait for an opportunity. He told Swiss outlet Blick: "The club showed me clear prospects and made it clear to me that they see my potential as a regular starter. It takes time to establish yourself at a club like [Leeds]. I'm waiting for my chance."

But while he waits to force his way into Farke's plans, an unexpected chance to play senior football has arisen elsewhere thanks to a call-up for Switzerland for the games against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. "I was surprised myself," admitted Schmidt. "I got a call from a number I didn't recognise, and suddenly someone was speaking German and said he was Murat Yakin."

Leeds fans will be able to follow the Northern Ireland and Switzerland game, to be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, via the BBC.

The game is to be screened live on BBC Two NI - which can be accessed from England on BBC iPlayer. A simple change of region to Northern Ireland in the iPlayer settings may be required. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm, with television coverage starting half an hour beforehand. Leeds cult hero David Healy, now manager of Belfast club Linfield, will be part of the BBC coverage, providing punditry on the international friendly. Healy enjoyed some of his best times as a Northern Ireland player while in employment at Elland Road and ended his career with 95 caps and 36 international goals. Earlier this week the ex-Whites man celebrated yet more club success as a manager, securing Linfield's record-extending 57th league title and his sixth in charge.

Elsewhere on Friday, Under 21s defender Diogo Monteiro takes on England Under 20s with Portugal Under 20s with out-on-loan midfielder Darko Gyabi representing England in that fixture.

Senior star Willy Gnonto plays for Italy Under 21s against Netherlands at 5.15pm and Mateo Joseph is in the Spain Under 21s squad to face Czech Republic Under 21s at 6.30pm. Thorp Arch academy goalkeeper Rory Mahady and Scotland Under 21s are in action against their Republic of Ireland counterparts at 7pm.