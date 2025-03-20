Another two Leeds United fixtures have been chosen for live Sky Sports broadcast with a kick-off change confirmed by the club.

Leeds’ trip to Oxford United on Good Friday [18 April] will be shown live by Sky but instead of kicking off at the previously scheduled time of 3pm it will begin at 8pm at Kassam Stadium.

And the very next game, on Easter Monday [21 April] will also be televised live by the EFL’s broadcast partner but the kick-off time for Leeds’ Elland Road meeting with Stoke City will not change from its original 3pm slot.

Sky Sports and the EFL have come in from criticism this season for alterations made to Leeds United’s fixture schedule, including a trip to Portsmouth that was changed to a Sunday noon kick-off, giving supporters no chance of using the rail network to travel. When the latest broadcast deal between the EFL and their broadcast partner was struck it was made known that there would be an increased notice period for fixture changes for live broadcast, but as the season nears the business end the EFL are confirming broadcast selections on a weekly basis, five weeks ahead.

Daniel Farke has gone on record to state that fans should be at the heart of decisions taken when it comes to scheduling. "First of all I always hope the fixture schedule is positive for our supporters, it's a supporters game and you give them the opportunity in terms of travel times to make it for the games," he said. "If you’re just thinking about TV and not the supporters who attend the stadium you will one day lose the love of our fanbase. I think this is a quite important topic. This is my first worry."

Both Farke and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder have been critical of the hand their side has been dealt when it comes to fixture changes, even if the Whites manager concedes the money earned by clubs from television deals has to be considered in any argument.

"I'm struggling to moan, the broadcasters who choose the fixture list - it's good so many people want to see Leeds United live on the tele," he said. “I'm struggling to complain, we all get the profits of TV money. The players and everyone connected in football gets the rewards in terms of salary. But sometimes you find it really difficult to understand why it's chosen exactly in this way. I've given up hope that we can do the fixture list with common sense. We have to adapt and find some solutions to do it in a smart way and have the best possible outcome. To claim it's unfair doesn't help you, the best way is probably not to speak too much about it and address the topic behind the scenes to the key people making decisions."

The Whites are currently in the midst of an international break, having finished the last round of fixtures top of the Championship on goal difference. Their 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers was followed by a Sheffield United win over Sheffield Wednesday which drew the Blades level with Farke’s men on 80 points after 38 games played. Burnley, in third, sit just two points behind the league leading Yorkshire pair.