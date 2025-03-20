A visually-impaired Leeds United fan and his wife have had sleepless nights after being told to find a new home for them and their guide dogs.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Roche has lived in a privately rented home in Blackpool for 14 years but earlier this month he and his wife Cath, who is also blind, were hit with a 'no fault eviction' notice and informed that their home had been repossessed by the bank from their previous landlord. The notice gave them two months in which to find new accommodation.

"My wife and I are both blind, with two guide dogs," he told the YEP. "The landlord's properties were repossessed and then the banks took over and first of all they put it up for sale and then in the last couple of weeks they sent us a no fault section 21 which means we've two months to get out of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is stressful. We've had a few sleepless nights but especially because of the dogs - if we don't have a permanent residency they can take them off us temporarily until we find somewhere permanent. That would be stressful for them, because they know the area here, the people. We know the people, we have great neighbours and we're so independent here, we know the layout of every room in this house so well and we know the area. It's stressful all round."

The kindness of a stranger and subsequent acts of generosity have given the pair some hope, however. Dublin-born John, an Elland Road regular who fell in love with the club in the 1980s, contacted his local media and after a number of outlets covered the story a woman previously unknown to the couple set up a GoFundMe page.

"She's a woman from Droylsden originally," said John. "She set up the GoFundMe, we didn't approach her at all she just did it off her own back. It's only going two days and there's almost two and a half grand in the fund at the moment so we'll see what happens with that. At the moment it's up in the air, we're still in the property and we're planning to stay here if we can - maybe even if we try and get a deposit for the house and try and get a mortgage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a televised report of their circumstances, the couple were advised that the sale has been paused. A statement on the GoFundMe page reads: "After John and Cath spoke to ITV News they were advised the sale of the property had been 'paused' but this is still currently listed on an estate agent website as for sale at £135,00, which they have stated is negotiable. If the fundraising amount is met they could stay in their home and the funds would be paid to the bank accordingly. We have a very long way to go to meet the target for this couple but hoping that there are enough generous people out there that will be willing to donate, no matter what amount it will all help and will be greatly appreciated by Cath and John."

The fundraising total as the YEP went to print with the story stood at £2,450. To visit the page for more information or to donate click HERE