Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories following Wednesday’s convincing 4-1 win over Hannover 96.

Leeds United continued their winning start to pre-season on Wednesday as a behind-closed-doors clash against Hannover 96 ended with a 4-1 victory. Ilia Gruev and Joel Piroe were on target in the first-half before substitute Mateo Joseph grabbed himself a brace after the break. An impressive performance was made even more pleasing to the eye by the presence of the 2024/25 yellow away kit, which was worn in action for the first time.

Jayden Bogle made his unofficial debut in the second-half after joining in a £5million deal from Sheffield United last week, and those behind the scenes are still working hard to further strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of Portsmouth’s visit to Elland Road on August 10. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Summerville latest

West Ham are thought to have made an approach for Crysencio Summerville last week but it seems their valuation of the winger is far below Leeds’. Football Insider reports that the Hammers wont go above £20m plus add-ons for Summerville, having held initial talks with the Championship club over a potential deal.

West Ham emerged as the latest Premier League club to express an interest in Summerville earlier this week, with reports suggesting they even put forward a proposal for the 22-year-old. But the feeling early on was that a significant gap remained between their valuation and that of Leeds. Fulham were also thought to be keen on the Dutchman but found themselves in a similar situation.

Leeds are not actively looking to sell Summerville but cannot categorically rule out his exit, with the belief being a bid worth between £35-40m would be seriously considered. This most recent report now claims that while the Hammers have registered their interest, they have no intention of meeting that price and so a move is unlikely at this stage.

Clarke price-tag

Sunderland are reportedly standing firm on their £25m valuation of Jack Clarke amid reports of interest from Ipswich Town. The Sunderland Echo reports that the newly-promoted Tractor Boys hold genuine interest in the former Leeds star but, as with West Ham and Summerville, there remains a major gap in valuations.

Ipswich seemingly have a clear strategy of plucking top talent from the Championship, having already welcomed Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and Arijanet Muric through the door. And Kieran McKenna’s side now look to have set sights on Leeds academy graduate Clarke, whose 15 goals and four assists made him Sunderland’s standout player.