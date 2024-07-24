Daniel Farke on 'top' Leeds United transfer solution and key positions of need in summer window
Speaking after a 4-1 win over Hannover 96 in Germany, Farke said the club are ready to act upon their needs in two key positions if the right opportunities present themselves. Summer exits have left Farke light at right-back especially, and though Joe Rothwell has arrived on loan from Bournemouth to help give the central midfield area a more attacking profile, Farke sees the need to bolster his options.
"Overall we have lost two really good midfield options with Archie Gray and also Glen Kamara," he said. "We brought in Joe Rothwell, also a pretty experienced player and also good in possession, can chip in with goals and great set-pieces. So happy so far, but especially in the central position we won't fall asleep until the window is really closed. And yes, definitely. In many positions we are already more or less done in our planning but it's definitely one of the positions where we could do perhaps also with a new addition but it has to fit in all the way. It has to be a quality player. It needs to be good personality, has to bring the skills that we need and yes also to be affordable. These topics have to come together but it's one of the areas where we will stay awake."
Leeds' friendly was watched by technical director Gretar Steinsson and one of the new signings brought to the club by their recruitment department made a pleasing impact. Jayden Bogle, purchased from Sheffield United for a sum of around £5m, came off the bench to provide a perfect assist for one of Mateo Joseph's two goals.
Farke is delighted with the arrival of Bogle, but the injury concerns over Sam Byram means that he would like to see another addition to add to his three senior full-backs.
"Yes, the full-back position was definitely something we had to look at because we have lost several players, not just Archie Gray who played there, but also Jamie Shackleton who played there," he said.
"We had Connor Roberts who left us, so we had more or less just Junior Firpo and Sam Byram. It was important also to bring in a top, top solution and Jayden [Bogle] is definitely a top solution. He's proved in this league but also during his career, he's still at an age where he can even improve and develop further on and obviously homegrown. So top quality and he is a great, great lad, great mentality, the team loves him already and especially also his strengths going forward and chipping in with assists, so he has shown this even today. We thought it would be a good deal but it's too early right now to praise him too much. But we got the feeling it was a no brainer."
