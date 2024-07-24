Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Hannover 96 as Whites' unlikely scorer and 'dangerous' new man awarded 8s

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth
Published 24th Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST

Leeds United faced 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday afternoon as part of the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany.

Leeds took an early lead through Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev before adding goals from Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph (2) to crown a convincing victory in their opening friendly over in Germany.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was there to witness Daniel Farke’s side defeat the second tier German side.

Here, he offers his verdict on the players’ performances.

Had next to nothing to do. Aside from a couple of bits of possession

1. Karl Darlow - 6/10

Marshalled his man well, kept Gnonto in check defensively to control the flank and got up in support

2. Sam Byram - 7/10

Marshalled the back line and players around him. Stepped out to carry the ball when it was on, dominated in the air, passed it well.

3. Joe Rodon - 8/10

Solid for the most part and good on the ball, it was just that one sloppy backpass to Meslier that put the keeper under pressure before the goal was conceded.

4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10

Didn't get too much joy going forward but did well enough with the possession he had.

5. Junior Firpo - 7/10

A controlled performance in midfield. Got on the ball, passed it well and did the physical side of things.

6. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10

