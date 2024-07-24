Leeds took an early lead through Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev before adding goals from Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph (2) to crown a convincing victory in their opening friendly over in Germany.
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was there to witness Daniel Farke’s side defeat the second tier German side.
Here, he offers his verdict on the players’ performances.
1. Karl Darlow - 6/10
Had next to nothing to do. Aside from a couple of bits of possession | Getty Images
2. Sam Byram - 7/10
Marshalled his man well, kept Gnonto in check defensively to control the flank and got up in support | Getty ImagesPhoto: Jess Hornby
3. Joe Rodon - 8/10
Marshalled the back line and players around him. Stepped out to carry the ball when it was on, dominated in the air, passed it well. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10
Solid for the most part and good on the ball, it was just that one sloppy backpass to Meslier that put the keeper under pressure before the goal was conceded. | Leeds United
5. Junior Firpo - 7/10
Didn't get too much joy going forward but did well enough with the possession he had. | Leeds United
6. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10
A controlled performance in midfield. Got on the ball, passed it well and did the physical side of things. | Leeds United
