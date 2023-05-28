Leeds United are back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. The Whites were beaten 4-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur as their dismal season comes to an end.

They were promoted from the second tier back in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa and did well in their first year back in the big time. However, they have struggled over the past two campaigns and have finally slipped out of the top flight.

Leeds have a big summer ahead now as they look to build a side capable of mounting an immediate return from the Football League, which is no easy task. Leicester City and Southampton will be joining them too, with Everton managing to keep themselves afloat on the final day after sealing a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Here is a look at how much each team will earn from prize money...

1st - Manchester City (£161.3m)

2nd - Arsenal (£159.8m)

3rd - Manchester United (£152.1m)

4th - Newcastle United (£151.7m)

5th - Liverpool (£151.6m)

6th - Brighton & Hove Albion (£150.2m)

7th - Aston Villa (£142.1m)

8th - Tottenham Hotspur (£134m)

9th - Brentford (£131.5m)

10th - Fulham (£130.6m)

11th - Crystal Palace (£128.2m)

12th - Chelsea (£124.3m)

13th - Wolverhampton Wanderers (£123.3m)

14th - West Ham United (£121m)

15th - Bournemouth (£120.4m)

16th - Nottingham Forest (£116.1m)

17th - Everton (£113.3m)

18th - Leicester City (£106.1m)

19th - Leeds United (£104.6m)

20th - Southampton (£100.3m)