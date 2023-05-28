Key figure returns for Leeds United finale against Tottenham but forward missing

Striker Patrick Bamford suffered a hamstring injury after starting last weekend’s 3-1 loss at West Ham United and is not involved. The only change to the team sees captain Liam Cooper come into the side. Top scorer Rodrigo is deemed fit enough to start after playing on through a foot problem (plantar fascia) in last weekend’s defeat to the Irons.

Junior Firpo is back from suspension but only makes the bench as Pascal Struijk keeps his place in the side. Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and also Bamford are out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lethal pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min both start for Spurs whose interim boss Ryan Mason has made the one change to his side. Pedro Perro replaces Arnaut Danjuma in the only alteration to the team.

Leeds United: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto.