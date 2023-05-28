Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Key figure returns for Leeds United finale against Tottenham but forward missing

Whites boss Sam Allardyce has made just the one change to his Leeds United side for today’s must win Premier League finale against Tottenham Hotpsur at Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th May 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:51 BST

Striker Patrick Bamford suffered a hamstring injury after starting last weekend’s 3-1 loss at West Ham United and is not involved. The only change to the team sees captain Liam Cooper come into the side. Top scorer Rodrigo is deemed fit enough to start after playing on through a foot problem (plantar fascia) in last weekend’s defeat to the Irons.

Junior Firpo is back from suspension but only makes the bench as Pascal Struijk keeps his place in the side. Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and also Bamford are out injured.

Lethal pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min both start for Spurs whose interim boss Ryan Mason has made the one change to his side. Pedro Perro replaces Arnaut Danjuma in the only alteration to the team.

Leeds United: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Cooper, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Meslier, Firpo, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Bissouma, Skipp; Porro, Kulusevski, Son; Kane. Subs: Austin, Abbott, Tanganga, Craig, Sarr, Santiago, Danjuma, Richarlison, Lucas.

LAST SHOT: For Leeds United and boss Sam Allardyce. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.LAST SHOT: For Leeds United and boss Sam Allardyce. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
