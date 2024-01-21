How close are the likes of Leeds, Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester to reaching the number of points needed for promotion into the Premier League.

There were dramatic scenes at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon after Leeds United came from a goal down to claim all three points against Preston North End.

The visitors made a quickfire start and took the lead inside the opening 120 seconds with a goal from Will Keane. Their advantage would be short-lived as Dan James got Daniel Farke's men back on level-terms just five minutes later.

As the game made its way towards a tense finale, Leeds snatched a deserved win in second-half injury time with a penalty from Joel Piroe that handed another major boost to their promotion bid. The win ensured the Whites will end the weekend in fourth place in the Championship table and they are now just four points adrift of Southampton, who currently occupy second place in the table.

With the campaign now beyond the midway point, we look back at the previous 15 Championship seasons to see how many points Leeds may need to claim an immediate return to the Premier League.