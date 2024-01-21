Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 2 Preston North End 1: Reaction and recap as Whites complete 'revenge' mission

Leeds United faced a quick rematch against Preston North End on Sunday in the club’s continued Championship promotion quest.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st Jan 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat in Boxing Day’s reverse clash at Deepdale in which keeper Illan Meslier was shown a straight red card early into the second half. Daniel Farke’s Whites then fell to a 1-0 loss at West Brom three days later but United have since bounced back with three consecutive 3-0 victories, an FA Cup third round success at Peterborough United sandwiched by same verdict Championship scorelines at home to Birmingham City and away at Cardiff City.

The Whites sit fourth in the Championship table but now seven points behind both third-placed Ipswich Town and second-placed Southampton who moved into the division’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday lunchtime’s 3-1 win at Swansea City.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to today’s Preston contest followed by confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction.

Leeds United 2 Preston North End 1 - recap and reaction

17:07 GMT

Ampadu reaction - "we owed them one"

16:09 GMT

Farke reaction

15:43 GMT

The player ratings

15:01 GMT

Ryan Lowe reaction - not a happy man

14:03 GMT

Gap back down to four

And needed to be. Had to win that. Farke talking with Gray on the pitch as Ampadu gives someone his shirt in the crowd. A 94th-minute winner, wow, what a way to take revenge. Never dull here is it? Reaction to come here. Piroe, ice cool, doing some post match press

13:59 GMT

FULL TIME!

2-1. WOW.

13:58 GMT

Leeds clear

thats it!!!

13:58 GMT

Preston free kick

99: Joseph concedes, keeper going up

13:57 GMT

Leeds clear

Out for a throw

13:57 GMT

Preston free kick

90 + 8: As Joseph replaces Rutter

