YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances against Preston North End on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds United salvaged another three points at Elland Road this afternoon as Leeds saw off Preston by two goals to one courtesy of Joel Piroe’s stoppage time penalty. Referee David Webb had no hesitation pointing the spot after Ryan Ledson handled inside the area, much to the dismay of Preston boss Ryan Lowe.

His side had taken an early lead, Will Keane finding the back of the net after just 66 seconds, although the Lancashire side were in front for a matter of minutes as Dan James levelled proceedings with a header from close range five minutes later.

Leeds go 14 unbeaten in the league at Elland Road, 15 across all competitions as they prepare to face Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle on home turf over the next six days.

1 . Illan Meslier - 7/10 Made one big save in the first half and beyond that had very little to attend to.

2 . Archie Gray - 6/10 Found Millar difficult again, found himself being bypassed or baited into fouls, but dug in. Some lovely work in possession in both halves. A couple of wayward passes.

3 . Joe Rodon - 8/10 His physicality was important when Preston did try to get the ball forward. Took responsibility for dribbling forward and did it well.

4 . Ethan Ampadu - 8/10 Solid. Some really nice passing. Burst forward towards the end to add energy and impetus as Leeds sought a winner.

5 . Junior Firpo - 7/10 Produced a brilliant cross for the equaliser. There was some nice attacking play. His flank was never really put under huge pressure.