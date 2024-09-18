Leeds United attacker plays key role in record-breaking cup tie with perfect rare individual feat
A Leeds United loanee played a key role in a record-breaking cup tie with a very rare individual feat.
Twenty-two-year-old attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood is on a season-long loan at Preston North End and the Whites loanee was named on the bench for Tuesday night’s third round Carabao Cup tie at home to Fulham.
Greenwood was eventually brought on in the 68th-minute, at which point the game was tied 1-1 and no further goals meant the contest was decided on penalties.
Incredibly, Preston set a new cup record by winning 16-15 on spot kicks and set piece specialist Greenwood one of the few players who stepped up to take two penalties, both of which were converted.
Greenwood, who has two years left on his deal at Leeds, has now made eight appearances for North End for whom he has scored twice. Both of those goals arrived in the 5-0 win at Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup second round clash.
