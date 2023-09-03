Leeds news you can trust since 1890
By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

There was more than a hint of disappointment as Leeds United could only take a point from their Elland Road meeting with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Despite enjoying the vast majority of possession and creating chances to break through their visitors, Daniel Farke’s men had to settle for a share of the spoils as a well-organised Wednesday side kept the Whites at bay to secure their first point since returning to the Championship.

It may well have been a largely frustrating afternoon for the home faithful as their side failed to pick up their first league win of the season at Elland Road after battling to a third consecutive draw but there was still an almighty show of support for Farke and his players as just under 36,500 supporters made their way to the famous old ground.

But how has that impacted on Leeds’ average attendance and how does it compare to other clubs in English football’s second tier?

Average home turnout: 11,087

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average home turnout: 11,087 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 15,342

2. 23rd: Blackburn Rovers

Average home turnout: 15,342 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 16,302

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Average home turnout: 16,302 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 16,790

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Average home turnout: 16,790 Photo: Getty Images

