There was no Luis Sinisterra for Leeds in the 0-0 stalemate, the Colombian winger departing on deadline day for a loan move to Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony, who came the other way as part of the deal, was signed too late for involvement against the Owls. There were new faces in the squad, however, both Djed Spence and Glen Kamara appearing among the substitutes and making late cameos as the Whites searched for a winner.

Wednesday’s stubborn, compact defensive shape thwarted Leeds for much of the encounter, but there were chances. Georginio Rutter was played through by Crysencio Summerville in the first half and drew a save from Devis Vasquez, then Ethan Ampadu played the Frenchman in on goal in the second half but his finish was tame.

Summerville and Willy Gnonto were bright sparks for Leeds going forward and Jamie Shackleton put in an impressive shift at left-back but the hosts could not find a breakthrough on a frustrating afternoon.

Farke has now drawn all three of his Championship games at Elland Road but believes this one should have gone their way.

“It feels in the first home games of the season it's always the same story, speaking about how we dominated, creating more than enough, leading each statistic,” he said.

"The overriding feeling is that we are disappointed. We expected today to play against a really deep-sitting opponent that defends and gives everything to block each shot, experienced in game management, time wasting. We spoke about needing the first goal. My players created more than enough to win the game. Georginio Rutter one on one, Joel Piroe in a perfect shooting position, Cree Summerville one-on-one, Rutter again one-on-one, Luke Ayling free header six yards out. I could go on. Normally it's more than enough to win this game or two games but if you don't find the first goal it's difficult.”

Farke spoke to Rutter after the game to offer some advice on how to deal with frustration and missed chances. The youngster scored a wonderful goal last week at Portman Road but looked shy of confidence in front of the net against the Owls.

“It's important that he's fit and comes into his rhythm and he proved at Ipswich he's in really good shape,” said Farke of the club’s record signing.

"As a striker you can't really explain, there are times you find it unbelievably difficult to score, and at other times you look at the ball and it goes in.