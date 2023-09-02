Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Brilliant' - Sheffield Wednesday boss on goalless Leeds United draw and Premier League comment

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz was pleased by his side’s performance at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:41 BST

The Spaniard witnessed Wednesday pick up their first point of the 2023/24 campaign, battling hard to nullify a star-studded Leeds attack.

United fielded £30 million man Georginio Rutter, new £12 million signing Joel Piroe, as well as Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville from the start but were unable to break through the wall of yellow shirts defending the Owls’ goal.

"I know what is my capacity. I know exactly with what I'm working,” Munoz began. “This August, we play two teams was in the Premier League, three games away and two at home. In the Championship, it doesn’t matter. The name doesn’t matter.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Xisco Munoz, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport County at Hillsborough on August 08, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Xisco Munoz, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport County at Hillsborough on August 08, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
"You need to stay consistent. You need a solid team like today. After when you are a solid team and after you have your chance, I mean they have a chance, they have a chance, [then] we have our chance – this is what I want in our in our team: consistency, clean sheets and more aggressive with the ball sometimes, more aggressive when we have situation for attack.”

More generally, the ex-Watford boss reflected on the game as a whole, transmitting that he was satisfied with a point, all things considered.

"Brilliant, this is what we need. Not forget this is what is important [when] you play football, playing with passion, with power, with energy.

We need to understand some mistakes and mistakes in life is normal. And we had mistakes today, sure, but we have in front [of us] an important team with important players, individual situations and our team was in good level.”

Leeds’ next league encounter sees them face Millwall after the international break, while Sheffield Wednesday face fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich Town. United sit 15th in the Championship table with six points from five games.

