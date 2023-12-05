Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday rank against Championship's 'dirtiest' teams

This is how Leeds United compare with the 'dirtiest' teams in the second division.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:22 GMT

Leeds United came back from 1-0 down against Middlesbrough on Saturday to keep the pressure on Championship leaders Leicester City, as Boro finished the game with 10 men following the departure of Anfernee Dijksteel.

The full-back's second yellow card came with half an hour still to play and the North East side still trying to fight back from 3-2 down with Michael Carrick's side ultimately unable to get the better of 11-man Leeds United.

While last season's Premier League campaign may have seen the Whites involved in free-flowing matches, Championship meetings can be disrupted and physical battles. Farke's Leeds United side aren't afraid to get stuck in and the YEP looks at how the Whites compare with all 23 Championship rivals as the 'dirtiest' clubs in the league, ranked by the number of yellow and red cards received.

51 cards - 50 yellows, 1 red

1. 1st - Stoke City

51 cards - 50 yellows, 1 red

50 cards - 49 yellows, 1 red

2. 2nd - Southampton

50 cards - 49 yellows, 1 red Photo: Getty Images

47 cards - 46 yellows, 1 red

3. 3rd - Preston North End

47 cards - 46 yellows, 1 red Photo: Getty Images

46 cards - 42 yellows, 4 reds

4. 4th - QPR

46 cards - 42 yellows, 4 reds Photo: Getty Images

45 cards - 43 yellows, 2 reds

5. 5th - Watford

45 cards - 43 yellows, 2 reds Photo: Getty Images

44 cards - 44 yellows

6. 6th - Leicester City

44 cards - 44 yellows Photo: Getty Images

