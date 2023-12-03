Leeds United 3 Middlesbrough 2 recap: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road

There must be every chance that Leeds will be unchanged today. Djed Spence will obviously soon be knocking on the door but he's not even come off the bench yet since returning from injury and Archie Gray was excellent at right back in midweek, and hailed by Farke at his post-match presser. Pascal Struijk came off with cramp late on against Swansea but that's understandable given that it was his first game back after minor hernia surgery. Willy Gnonto is having to make do with sitting on the bench and that seems unlikely to change with Dan James now regularly contributing end product and the rest pretty much picks itself. All will be revealed at 2pm. In the meantime, all eyes on West Brom v Leicester which is goalless as it stands. The perfect scenario would be victory for the Baggies and also Leeds against Boro which would cut the gap to the Foxes to five points but Boro will be no pushovers here whatsoever. A good side standing in the way of a possible seventh straight home win.