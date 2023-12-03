Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United 3 Middlesbrough 2 recap: Team news, updates and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United conclude a busy week with the Elland Road visit of Middlesbrough today knowing that a victory would make it a brilliant seven home wins on the spin.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 19:23 GMT
Leeds returned to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Rotherham United with Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory at home to Swansea City which lifted Farke’s side back up to third place in the Championship table and just eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

Just three days later, the Whites will step out at LS11 again in a 3pm kick-off today versus a tenth-placed Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning with a strong run of results after an initial poor start to the campaign.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups before match updates and analysis and then post-match reaction.

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.
SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road, above.

The 3pm kick-off is not being televised but all eyes first will be on the day’s 12.30pm kick-off as leaders Leicester visit fifth-placed West Brom. Second-placed Ipswich Town, who are still seven points ahead of Leeds, welcome Coventry City in another 3pm kick-off.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough recap

Fri, 01 Dec, 2023, 19:04 GMT

Predicted Leeds XI v Boro

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 12:51 GMT

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 13:04 GMT

Unchanged?

There must be every chance that Leeds will be unchanged today. Djed Spence will obviously soon be knocking on the door but he's not even come off the bench yet since returning from injury and Archie Gray was excellent at right back in midweek, and hailed by Farke at his post-match presser. Pascal Struijk came off with cramp late on against Swansea but that's understandable given that it was his first game back after minor hernia surgery. Willy Gnonto is having to make do with sitting on the bench and that seems unlikely to change with Dan James now regularly contributing end product and the rest pretty much picks itself. All will be revealed at 2pm. In the meantime, all eyes on West Brom v Leicester which is goalless as it stands. The perfect scenario would be victory for the Baggies and also Leeds against Boro which would cut the gap to the Foxes to five points but Boro will be no pushovers here whatsoever. A good side standing in the way of a possible seventh straight home win.

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 13:05 GMT

2009

The last time Leeds won seven in a row at home - in League One. But as far as the top two divisions go, you have to all the way back to 1999 under David O'Leary. Thanks to Stats AKA Andrew Dalton for that stat. Some feat if Leeds achieve it.

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 13:44 GMT

Arrivals, Klaesson with an extreme new hair do.

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 13:48 GMT

Leeds 3/5

Draw 16/5

Middlesbrough 4/1

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 13:55 GMT

No surprises

In the Leeds arrivals, no sign of Ayling again. Team news shortly.

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 14:00 GMT

Unchanged

Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. #lufc

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 14:02 GMT

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Darlow, Spence, Shackleton, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford. #lufc

Sat, 02 Dec, 2023, 14:02 GMT

Shack for Firpo

The change on the bench

