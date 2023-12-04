Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United stars Crysencio Summerville and Joe Rodon have praised Archie Gray after Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win over Middlesbrough. The Whites went behind within three minutes against Boro, equalising two minutes later and putting together a 3-1 lead.

But Michael Carrick's men scored again on the stroke of half-time, setting up a nervy second half that Daniel Farke's men saw out to keep up the pressure on the top two. Leeds remain seven points behind Ipswich Town and eight behind leaders Leicester City at this point.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Gray put in another fine performance at right-back on Saturday, with the teen continuing to impress. The youngster wrote on Instagram after the game: "Great win yesterday! Unbeaten at Elland Road." A couple of his teammates responded to the post, with both Summerville and Rodon, who have also been excellent so far this term, praising their young teammate. Summerville wrote: "The best," while Rodon wrote: "(Star emoji) boy".

Gray is still only 17 years of age, and he has already been linked with some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, including Liverpool. Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of him in the long term, but his consistent performances in spite of his youth won't help. What's more, Gray is a midfielder by trade, but he is showing tremendous versatility by operating almost faultlessly at the right-back position.

Speaking about Gray, Farke said towards the end of October: "First of all, we are not here just to make sure we develop Archie in a perfect position. Although we love Archie and want to develop him and I have a reputation perhaps to bring some young players through and bring them on to another level, our main target is that we as Leeds United want to be successful. By doing this, if we can then develop and help our players, not just the young players in our squad all of them, that's also quite beneficial. I spoke before the last game about this topic.