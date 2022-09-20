Premier League clubs are considering ‘radical’ changes to both the FA Cup and League Cup as part of the “New Deal for Football”, according to The Times.

The plan is top of the agenda ahead of the Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday as they look to distribute extra funds to the EFL and free up some time in the very busy fixture calendar.

A number of changes are being considered, while one major topic that is set to be discussed is the scrapping FA Cup replays.

Clubs currently taking part in the third and fourth-round matches of the domestic competition have to play a reverse fixture if they draw their first tie - providing an even busier schedule.

While the proposal to end replays wouldn’t kick in until the 2024/25 season, it would definitely benefit Leeds United - especially in the case of an injury list similar to the one they are dealing with now.

Elsewhere, the proposed changes to the League Cup are more extreme, with the meeting set to discuss allowing teams involved in European competition not to compete, or if so then only with an under-21 side.

There has also been talk of scrapping the League Cup altogether, however the competition remains much more important financially for the EFL clubs and some Premier League sides.

Other plans include restrictions on transfers and wages, reducing parachute payments and providing Premier League clubs with funding for things such as improvements to stadiums and training grounds.