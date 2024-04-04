Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United continue battling for automatic promotion as we head into the final games of the Championship season. The Whites are currently in second place, one point ahead of Leicester City having played a game more with six games remaining.

Daniel Farke’s men don’t have automatic promotion in their hands at this point, but just one point behind leaders Ipswich Town, they have every chance of securing automatic promotion. Here we take you through the remaining fixtures of each of the promotion hopefuls to see who has the best run-in. Predicted points returns through FootballWebPages.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

Norwich (A), Watford (H), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.3

Predicted points return: 10 (Predicted final total - 97)

Ipswich’s fixture list looks tricky given what some of the teams on it have to play for. They have a derby clash with a Norwich side looking to land a playoff spot this weekend, and it’s a derby clash no less. Watford is a winnable game, but they then face three playoff-chasing teams on the bounce ahead of finishing with a Huddersfield Town side that may be fighting for safety on the last day. The Tractor Boys have plenty to do.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures

Coventry (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H).

Average position of opponents: 11

Predicted points return: 16 (Predicted final total - 102)

Leeds have a tough test this weekend, and the Middlesbrough and Southampton clashes stand out as tougher games. Sunderland and Blackburn at home should be comfortable, and QPR may be safe by the time the Whites go there. Leeds will be pretty happy with their fixture list overall.

Leicester City's remaining fixtures

Birmingham (H), Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), West Brom (H), Southampton (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).

Average position of opponents: 13.4

Predicted points return: 21 (Predicted final total - 106)

Leicester have the best run-in on paper. Aside from West Brom, Southampton and Preston, teams they play back-to-back with two of those games at home, the rest of the games should be comfortable wins. The Foxes should remain favourites.

Southampton's remaining fixtures

Blackburn (A), Coventry (H), Watford (H), Preston (H), Cardiff (A), Leicester (A), Stoke (H), Leeds (A).

Average position of opponents: 10

Predicted points return: 14 (Predicted final total - 88)