Leicester City are facing the prospect of severe punishment if they are promoted to the Premier League with reports suggesting a points deduction is ‘only a matter of time’.

Leicester’s financial issues have come into sharp focus following the publication of their latest accounts. On Tuesday evening, the Foxes confirmed pre-tax losses of £89.7million which, combined with £92.5m and £31.2m deficits in 2022 and 2021 respectively, took them way over the three-year permitted maximum of £105m.

Enzo Maresca’s side were charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) last month, with their case sent to an independent commission for review. The latest accounts all but guarantee a breach and Football Insider reports that they will almost certainly be docked points next season.

The likelihood of a deduction this season is highly unlikely, given there is only one month and seven games - six for Leeds United - remaining. But promotion into the Premier League will likely see the Foxes kick off on minus points. That would only really benefit Daniel Farke’s side if they are also promoted, strengthening their chance of survival next year.

Recent reports surrounding the financial issues have suggested that some Championship clubs are keen to see punishment handed out this season, with their argument being that Leicester have an unfair advantage in the promotion race due to their spending through the three-year period in which they appear to have breached rules.

The English Football League (EFL) have imposed a transfer embargo on Leicester but important stars such as Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Patson Daka were signed during the three-year period under the microscope. The Foxes also had the highest wage bill outside the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ last season and are not thought to have had any relegation-related wage reduction clauses in player contracts.

Maresca’s side currently sit third in the Championship, a point behind Leeds and two behind Ipswich Town. They do have a game in hand which will be played at home to Southampton later this month.