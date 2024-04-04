Leeds United 'submit offer' as Jack Harrison and Archie Gray stances emerge
Leeds United are now preparing for a potentially tricky away clash with Coventry City after taking care of business against Hull City on Monday. Daniel Farke’s men are currently in second place, but their fate is out of their hands as things stand, with Leicester City below them still having a game in hand to play.
But if the Whites remain consistent, they should get their opportunity to move back into the top two. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Cotcher ‘offer’
Leeds are said to have made an offer to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher. According to the Telegraph, the 17-year-old has spent time at Thorp Arch on trial, while he has also had a trial with Arsenal.
The report claims the youngster faces an ‘uncertain’ future at Sunderland and that Leeds want to sign him full-time. It’s claimed a compensation offer has been lodged with Sunderland by Leeds, and that a move is on the cards ahead of the summer.
Harrison exit key
Elsewhere, Football Insider claim Leeds may have to consider selling star youngster Archie Gray if they cannot raise enough money from the players they currently have out on loan. The report claims the likes of Jack Harrison, who is currently out on loan with Everton, could be key to raising spending money this summer.
Gray is under a long-term contract and promotion to the Premier League would surely strengthen their hand when it comes to keeping him. According to the report, Leeds are willing to lose the majority of the players they currently have out on loan as they look to get more money behind them ahead of next season.
