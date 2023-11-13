39 brilliant photos of Leeds United's fans and players in win versus Plymouth with trio's salute
Daniel Farke’s side approached the weekend’s visit of the newly-promoted Pilgrims having reeled off four consecutive victories at LS11 through wins against Watford, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town. Leeds had not won five in a row at Elland Road since the first half of the 2019-20 promotion-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa whose side racked up a half dozen of consecutive home triumphs en route to going up as Championship champions.
But Farke’s side made it five on the spin with a 2-1 verdict against Plymouth thanks to strikes from Dan James and Joel Piroe in front of an attendance of 36,718 inside Elland Road. YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture the action and here are 39 brilliant pictures of United’s fans and players during the victory including a Whites trio at the end saluting the success.