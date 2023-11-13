39 brilliant photos of Leeds United's fans and players in win versus Plymouth with trio's salute

Daniel Farke’s side approached the weekend’s visit of the newly-promoted Pilgrims having reeled off four consecutive victories at LS11 through wins against Watford, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town. Leeds had not won five in a row at Elland Road since the first half of the 2019-20 promotion-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa whose side racked up a half dozen of consecutive home triumphs en route to going up as Championship champions.