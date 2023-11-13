A Premier League ace has been full of praise for both Leeds United and one of the team's current stars.

A Premier League star has hailed the talents of a current Leeds United player and given his seal of approval to a Whites switch.

Wales international centre-back Joe Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the defender has excelled in 13 appearances for Daniel Farke's side.

Rodon's form, though, has been of no surprise to his Tottenham and Wales team mate Ben Davies who says the defender's loan move to Leeds always looked like being a good move.

Rodon's game time at Spurs has been limited since signing from Swansea City in October 2020 but, speaking to Wales Online, Davies reasoned: "It is difficult. Sometimes people forget how challenging it is going somewhere and then you have to move every nine months to a new place. But I think he really seems to have found himself a home at Leeds.

"Joe is a terrific player. Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

"Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now."

