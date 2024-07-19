Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United look set to see another of last season’s loanees out the door.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Kristensen looks to be closing in on a second loan spell away from Leeds United with reports suggesting he will join Eintracht Frankfurt for the season.

Kristensen was expected back at Leeds in the coming days, having been away with Denmark at this summer’s European Championships, but speculation over his future began to intensify earlier this week with Frankfurt showing interest. The 27-year-old was thought to be on a shortlist of potential right-back options but talks over a deal have progressed quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano now reports that a deal is all but done, with Kristensen due in Frankfurt for a medical on Friday ahead of completing his season-long loan move. Talks over a permanent deal hit an impasse due to Leeds’ valuation, believed to be around £12.6million, and in allowing him a year out there temporarily they will hope to see that price-tag met next summer.

Kristensen was understood to be keen on securing a move away from Leeds, having struggled to build a relationship with the fans during his one campaign in West Yorkshire, but looked short of interest after an unsuccessful spell at AS Roma. The Dane will join up with a former Whites teammate in Robin Koch, who joined Frankfurt as a free agent after spending last season out on loan and running down his Elland Road contract.

Leeds will hope to see Kristensen improve on last season’s spell in Italy, with the potential of bringing in £12.6m for one of last season’s loan exits enticing club chiefs. The right-back arrived from RB Salzburg in a deal worth £11m back in 2023 and so if Frankfurt triggered their option, it would represent a significant profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known interest in Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle suggested Leeds would be open to losing Kristensen, given he would unlikely want to come in as a second-choice option at Championship-level. Two bids, believed to be worth £4m but structured differently, have been knocked back with Chris Wilder’s side wanting closer to £7m.

There is now only Max Wober left to make a decision on, with the defender also on extended leave after representing Austria at Euro 2024. The Austrian has drummed up interest from his temporary club, Borussia Monchengladbach, but there is thought to remain a gap in valuation with Leeds hoping to make profit on one of their better loan performers.

As already mentioned, Koch moved to Frankfurt for free this summer while Leeds accepted relatively low fees for Marc Roca and Diego Llorente, who both joined Real Betis permanently. Jack Harrison secured a second loan spell at Everton earlier this summer, with Brenden Aaronson the only loan exit that has decided to fight for promotion next term, following positive talks with manager Daniel Farke.