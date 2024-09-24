Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s £10m-plus Dutchman scored a decisive goal once again at Cardiff City.

Leeds United fans have offered up their thoughts on the prospect of starting Joel Piroe after Saturday’s clinical finish at Cardiff City further proved his quality.

Piroe came off the bench to provide some much-needed breathing space by putting Leeds 2-0 up at Cardiff, latching onto Brenden Aaronson’s excellent through ball before rifling an effort beyond Jak Alnwick from a tight angle. Daniel Farke’s side wasted countless chances after Largie Ramazani’s opener and the Whites boss called on others to be more like the Dutchman who he labelled ‘probably the best finisher in this league’.

Since making the move from Swansea City to Leeds last summer, Piroe has mostly been played at No.10 but his shortcomings in that role have often frustrated supporters. The 25-year-old’s biggest strength is undoubtedly his finishing, which poses the question as to whether he would be best suited leading the line.

That’s exactly what the YEP asked Leeds supporters on social media over the weekend, and many believe Piroe would excel in the No.9 role.

Russell Stabler wrote: “41 goals in 91 games for Swansea. Playing as a number 9. Tells its own story. For me Farke has always played him out of position and tried to shoehorn him in. Start him regularly up top and he’ll deliver.”

Tony Wilkinson offered some advice for Piroe, should he claim the No.9 spot: “If Piroe gets the start at no 9, he must play as a no 9, meaning he should be a focal point for attacks and not stroll about doing nothing as he usually does. I believe he will put the ball away if he leads the front line with a bit more get up and go.”

Ian Bee was emphatic in his response to the question, writing: “Absolutely. He’s our only clinical finisher.” While Steven Hall wrote: “Definitely worth a shot, to be honest and bring Joseph on around sixty to seventy minutes in...”

But not everyone was in agreement, with Connor Mahoney among those to argue otherwise. He wrote: “No, our system doesn’t suit him, much better coming off the bench.” Dean Bradley offered a similar sentiment: “He does a better job from the bench for me.”

The debate is clearly something that divides opinion among Leeds supporters, with strong arguments on both sides calling for Piroe to start or highlighting his importance from the bench. What’s sure is that Farke demands more from a No.9 than pure goals, with the frontman called upon to hold the ball, link up play and press from the front.

Farke will likely be quizzed on his plans for Piroe when he sits in front of the media on Thursday, with all eyes on his team selection for Saturday’s Championship clash against Coventry City.