Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen could leave the club once-and-for-all next summer following his loan stint at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Danish international full-back has played every minute for the German club so far this season and according to media on the continent has made a positive impression on Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller and the club's hierarchy.

There is understood to be an option to buy in Kristensen's loan deal, priced at around the 13 million Euro (£10.8 million) mark, which Eintracht are supposedly keen to renegotiate given the remaining duration of his Elland Road deal, by the time his loan expires at the end of 2024/25.

Kristensen signed a five-year deal in the summer of 2022 meaning he will be into the final two years of his contract once his Bundesliga loan expires.

He spent last season on loan at Serie A giants AS Roma but the Italian club did not deem his retention a priority during the summer transfer window, which led him to join Eintracht instead having made clear his intention not to drop into the Championship with parent club Leeds.

On the topic of a permanent move for the Dane, Eintracht boss Toppmöller recently said "[Sporting director] Markus Krösche has already recognised that. He is already working on it and does not need my expertise.

"He also sees that Rasmus is a very important factor for us. Despite stomach problems, he fought through [vs Borussia Monchengladbach] and played very solidly. With his energy and power, Rasmus is very important for us."

According to German outlet fussball.news, Kristensen admitted that he started Eintracht's most recent game injured 'because he had been ill beforehand and had breathing problems.'

"After 70 minutes I was completely dead," he admitted in a post-match interview, adding: "In moments like these I try to forget the tiredness and just keep going."

Kristensen's one-and-only season representing Leeds ended in relegation from the Premier League, after which he sought a move away from the club but has so far been unable to source a permanent switch. His performances, particularly on the defensive side, came under scrutiny whilst at Elland Road, something which remains a topic of discussion in the Bundesliga.

"Despite his footballing and technical weaknesses, Kristensen is a valuable player. The Dane is not always flawless and has looked bad when conceding a goal, but his strengths outweigh his weaknesses," German publication fussball.news writes.

"His mentality and enthusiasm for defensive work are a great advantage for coach Dino Toppmöller's team, especially in difficult phases. Even when he is exhausted, he runs to the opponent's baseline and puts the opponent under pressure."

A permanent exit next summer for Kristensen at the price agreed in his reported option-to-buy would see Leeds make a profit from an accounting perspective. The Dane arrived from FC Red Bull Salzburg in a deal believed to cost around £11 million, almost two-thirds of which (£6.5 million) will have been amortised during the three years contracted to Leeds by the end of this season.

Therefore, even a slight renegotiation with Eintracht on purchase terms, so long as the fee exceeds £7 million would see Leeds post a profit on that particular transfer in whichever set of accounts the move falls under.