Harry Redknapp has reportedly become the latest veteran boss to throw his hat in the ring for the Leeds United job.

The Whites have come up short in their search for a new boss so far following the sacking of Jesse Marsch at the start of last week. Leeds have approached a number of candidates, but they have received rejection at every turn so far, with in-work managers wanting to finish the season with their current clubs.

The search goes on, but in the meantime, under-21s boss Michael Skubala is in temporary charge, and he has impressed so far, guiding Leeds to a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford and a defeat at home to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, The Mirror are reporting that former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp has signalled to Leeds he would be willing to come out of retirement to take over at Elland Road until the end of the season, joining Sam Allardyce in making a similar claim.

Redknapp has been out of work since leaving Birmingham City in 2017, and he is best known for keeping Portsmouth in the Premier League before going on to win the FA Cup with the South coast club. He also managed an impressive spell with Tottenham, taking them to the Champions League.

As far as Leeds are concerned, they haven’t ruled out bringing in an interim, but for now their focus is on getting a long-term appointment, and in the meantime, Skubala will be given time to prove himself. Skubala has impressed club chiefs so far.