Harrogate Town's monster odds to cause Leeds United FA Cup shock and eye-watering Whites verdict
Leeds United’s FA Cup third round visitors Harrogate Town have been given absolutely monster odds to cause an Elland Road shock.
Leeds and nearby neighbours Town were drawn together for a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides in the competition’s last 64 for a clash that will take place at Elland Road on Saturday evening in a 5.45pm kick-off.
Daniel Farke’s Whites sit top of the Championship whereas Simon Weaver’s visitors are fourth-bottom in League Two meaning there are 68 league placings between the two sides.
Also blessed with home advantage, the bookies consequently have Leeds no bigger than an eye-watering 1-11 for victory and some firms have Farke’s side as short as 1-16.
Town, meanwhile, will line up as the biggest priced side to face Leeds in recent memory in being as big as 29-1 with some firms and no shorter than 14s.
Even the draw is available at 11-1.
