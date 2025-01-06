Heartbreak as serious injury denies player's big chance in Leeds United v Harrogate Town FA Cup clash
An ex-Leeds United player will be prevented from facing his former team in the FA Cup due to a serious injury.
Midfielder Josh Falkingham was born in Rothwell and joined his hometown club’s Academy when he was seven years old.
Falkingham then spent over a decade on United’s books until leaving the club aged 19 after his release from the Whites.
The Leeds-born footballer then signed for St Johnstone, before moves to Arbroath, Dunfermline Athletic, Darlington and most recently Harrogate Town in May 2017.
Falkingham is now Town’s captain but the 34-year-old will not be involved in Saturday’s FA Cup tie having suffered a serious lower leg injury in December’s 3-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon.
The midfielder is expected to be facing 12 months out.
Speaking at the time of the injury, boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser: “Falks is not in a good way and he’s going to have to have surgery on his lower leg.
"He’s got three injuries in one from that incident. It’s complicated. It’s a lower shin injury, there’s a fragment of bone chipped off the tibia, I think it is, and it’s left an unstable joint there. It needs surgery to enable him to have proper stability.
"He will be out for 12 weeks and it is a huge blow for us as a team, and for him personally.”
