Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

QPR defender Morgan Fox is poised to miss Wednesday evening’s trip to Leeds United after picking up a knee injury against Coventry City last weekend.

The defender was forced off after just five minutes in Saturday’s loss and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth admits the player is unlikely to be available against Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "He limped off in quite a bad way, he has jarred his knee. We will look at that and make a decision on Morgan but what that does is open the door for other people, which is great timing.

"We have got some good options if Morgan is unavailable and we will go from there. I was gutted to see him come off as he played a big factor in the game. We need to make sure we look after Morgan and get him back as quick as we can."

Jimmy Dunne will return to the squad for the Elland Road clash having missed every game of the campaign so far after picking up a shoulder injury in pre-season.

Ainsworth added: “Jimmy is in the squad which is a big bonus. He is a big character so having him around will add to the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is set to return to the QPR squad after completing his three-game ban for a red card picked up against the Black Cats last month.

Of the midfielder’s return, Ainsworth said: "He's Jack Colback, he's played in the Premier League and was a big signing in the summer. I think that Jack has proved to QPR fans, and definitely to the staff and his teammates, he has got a lot to contribute.