Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth has been talking about Leeds United's Premier League fixture at Wolves

Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth has opened up on several key Leeds United topics ahead of the trip to Wolves in the Premier League.

Leeds come into the clash on the back of one win in four matches to start the 2025/26 league campaign, having beaten Everton first time out. But since then fans have seen the Whites hammered by Arsenal 5-0, pick up a point at home to Newcastle United and defeated in the late stages at Fulham.

All in all it has been a solid start to the new Premier League season but Daniel Farke's men haven't scored a goal in open play through four matches, something which is putting pressure on the side. This particular contest offers a huge chance to break the duck against a Wolves side who are pointless through four matches.

On the latest Inside Elland Road podcast from the YEP, Graham talks about why he thinks the Wolves match is a 'must win' and he also touches on his views regarding whether Farke is currently under pressure.

"I think it's a must win game. If you can't score goals and you can't beat Wolves, then who are you going to score goals against and who are you going to beat," Graham said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

"I have covered a lot of relegations in my time, and you almost sleepwalk into them thinking nothing is must win at this stage, it's still early, you could lose to Wolves and still stay up. Then you start to run out of those opportunities to say that. You have to beat your nearest rivals. This is an opportunity to put the foot on the throat of Wolves. Now you come into this game and you really have to win it, that's the way I'm looking at it.

"For me, not losing is not enough. He's (Daniel Farke) not under pressure with the board, I don't think we're anywhere near that stage. He's not even under pressure from all of the fans. I think there's a section of fans who would find it absolutely ridiculous to talk about a manager being under pressure.

"But this is the kind of game which just calms everything down if you win it and changes the narrative. Say Leeds win the game 2-0 and it'd be great if one was open play so we know they can do it. It would relax everyone and take the pressure off the players. It'll become a thing for them if they don't score goals in open play against Wolves."

