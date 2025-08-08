Graham Smyth has Leeds United transfer theory on next moves

Graham Smyth has been speaking on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Inside Elland Road podcast on Leeds United

Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief sport reporter Graham Smyth has been sharing his thoughts on Leeds United’s current situation in the summer transfer window.

The Whites have made moves aplenty this summer but what fans really want to see is more additions before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Smyth opened up this week when discussing the interest in Bilal El Khannouss, who could be set to leave Leicester City.

Graham Smyth on El Khannouss

He told the Inside Elland Road podcast: “There has been a lot of talk and a lot of names - but not a lot of substance to what’s being said. El Khannouss, Leeds made an enquiry, and I believe they had talks with his camp. The last time I checked in with his camp there was no update, there was no progression on that.

“Now, no-one is saying this but my feeling would be if there is a release clause for this player and Leeds haven’t activated it then you could deduce two things. One, they don’t value him as high as the release clause and would like to strike a deal, pay a little bit less, so that’s perhaps why they haven’t gone and done it.

“Or they aren’t so certain the player will come, that they can just go and do the release clause, make an official bid and try and get him in. There are other clubs on the scene and I think that is potentially making things a little more difficult on that one. Also, it’s a pivot isn't it? Paixao was a winger, El Khannouss is a ten and I am absolutely not against the idea of bringing a ten in.”