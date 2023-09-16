Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship and Premier League attendances ranked: How Leeds United compare to Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Sunderland

A look at the Premier League and Championship average home attendances to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for an away clash with Millwall, but how do their home attendances compare so far?

The Whites have had a mixed start to the season, winning just once, while they have drawn three and lost once. But their home support is not usually dependent on results, with Leeds fans some of the most loyal in the country based on average attendances. But how do their home attendances compare to their Championship rivals and their old Premier League rivals?

We take a look at the average attendances from the top two tiers here to see where Leeds rank.

Average attendance - 7,154

1. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance - 7,154

Average attendance: 10,802

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 10,802

Average attendance: 10,878

3. AFC Bournemouth

Average attendance: 10,878

Average attendance - 11,087

4. Rotherham United

Average attendance - 11,087

