Leeds United fans will hope to see the forward at Elland Road next season.

Georginio Rutter has hinted his future could still be at Leeds United despite missing out on a return to the Premier League.

Leeds suffered yet more Championship play-off heartbreak after losing 1-0 to Southampton in last week’s final at Wembley. Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game as the Whites once again fell at the final promotion race hurdle, with another year of second-tier football on the horizon.

Failure to go up has inevitably led to speculation regarding some of the club’s star assets, with links to the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Rutter emerging in the aftermath of play-off defeat. Supporters know there will be some tough goodbyes this summer but hope of keeping Rutter has been handed a boost with the forward breaking his silence on social media.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Rutter wrote: “Hello Leeds fans, A few days have passed but still as much disappointment, the objective was not achieved despite a superb season where each of us gave our maximum. Thank you for your support throughout the year see you soon. MOT”.

Rutter has quickly emerged as a player Leeds fans are desperate to keep, with the 22-year-old quickly becoming a favourite inside Elland Road and endearing himself to supporters. The tricky forward’s seven goals left room for improvement but a tally of 17 assists across all competitions typified a season of outstanding creativity.

That total should have been significantly higher, with the youngster struggling to find his flow after undergoing surgery during the March international break - albeit few within Daniel Farke’s time were on form. His finish in the 4-0 play-off semi-final second-leg win over Norwich City was the only direct goal contribution since that break, a level of inconsistency that can still be accepted at such a young age.

That Leeds paid an initial fee of around £29m for Rutter in January 2023 would make a sale less likely, with those in charge wanting to book a decent profit on any summer exits in a bid to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability (P&S) rules. And while the France under-21 international got fans off their seats all season, it is highly unlikely a bid will come in to match the initial price-tag.

In a recent interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe admitted that tough decisions will have to be made this summer as the club look to balance their books ahead of another year outside of the Premier League elite.

“There are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been,” Marathe said. “And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant.

