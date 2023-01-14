Leeds United may have a transfer concern to deal with in the not so distant future if Gary Neville’s prediciton is anything to go by.

The Whites had a difficult summer when it came to outgoings, with Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips snatched away by Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. Victor Orta and Jesse Marsch were forced into overdrive in a bid to plug the gaps, and in truth, they are still in that process as we move into the second half of the January transfer window.

A number of the summer signings have impressed, though, and one of those to grab attention in recent weeks is Wilfried Gnonto, who has been in fine form for the Whites, even during their difficult run of late. On Friday, the Italian stood out again despite Leeds falling short at Villa Park, losing 2-1.

Gnonto produced a fine turn of pace before providing a perfect pass for Patrick Bamford to score a late goal, and fans are only getting more excited about what the forward’s future holds, still only 19 years of age.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is another who has been impressed with what he has seen, and he believes Manchester City may be sniffing around Gnonto based on how he has been performing so far for the Whites.

“He’s such a lively player,” Neville said of Gnonto. “For a teenager, he really knows the position. He’s hanging on the shoulder of Young and hogging that touch line. He’s really difficult to play against. It’s the first time I’ve seen him live and I’ve been really impressed. He looks very much like a Manchester City player. Leeds fans won’t thank me for saying that, I know. But he’s so intelligent on the ball.”