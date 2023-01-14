The boss saw an impressive display that warranted far more than it got, but not everyone of a Whites persuasion in the ground agreed. Here's the YEP take and some things you may have missed.

Good day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Adams

BAD DAY: For Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, centre, pictured consoling his players after Friday night's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

Brought so much energy, intensity and physicality to the midfield. Crunched into tackles, won possession at times when it looked all-but impossible. A difficult man to play against.

Willy Gnonto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another who is really difficult to deal with. Defenders face a choice of fouling him or watching him sail by, so he earned Leeds plenty of free-kicks. He put Bamford's goal on a plate and might have had one himself. Leeds have got to keep him fit.

Patrick Bamford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on the pitch, back among the goals at long last. The result will not have felt good but Bamford will be champing at the bit to get out there again, having been able to do what he loves once more.

Bad day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch

He was in a positive place at full-time, he insisted, but he also knows the pressure that comes when you're not winning games. He heard all about it from the away end and that cannot have felt good, particularly when he saw a performance he was so pleased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk

A difficult outing at left-back, following a difficult outing at centre-back in the FA Cup. Leon Bailey gave him a hard time, cutting inside onto his left or running onto balls down the Villa right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-camera

Bamford was welcomed to Villa Park by fellow striker Jermaine Beckford. The pair, who have podcasted together for the club, caught up on the pitch before the warm-up and Beckford was quick to send Bamford a supportive message at full-time. The sprinklers were on while Leeds players took a wander around the pitch and Willy Gnonto narrowly avoided a drenching, while Sam Greenwood tried his best to soak Joe Gelhardt with the foot over the sprinkler routine. When Bamford came out to walk past the Villa fans to the technical area he received the now customary welcome and was grinning ear to ear. He might even have missed that part of it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emi Buendia admonished a ballboy who seconds earlier had given in to Marc Roca's demands for a ball, as Leeds tried to get things going at 1-0 down. The ballboys were not so quick to deliver from then on.

Marsch was a picture of animation throughout, constantly reminding the officials to speed the game up, remonstrating over decisions and frantically waving his players into position to press the ball. His mood soured with the goals and the stop-start nature of the game the deeper it went. At full-time he made no attempt to avoid the away fans, but it was clear from the body language of many that his gesture and presence was not appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad