Future of Leeds United's Elland Road safeguarded as ground named a community asset by the council

Leeds United’s Elland Road ground has been named as an Asset of Community Value by Leeds City Council.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read

The council placed Elland Road on its list of ACVs after considering a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust that was backed by the football club. For Leeds United fans, this means that Elland Road cannot now be sold without community groups (such as the Supporters’ Trust) being informed and given a right to bid to purchase it.

The award of ACV status to a building or piece of land means that, should an owner decide to sell, then the local community will normally be given an opportunity to bid for it on the open market.

Elland Road was originally named by the council as one of the city’s ACVs in late 2017, following a previous nomination from the Trust. Under the terms of the Localism Act 2011, sites remain on a local authority’s ACV list for five years at a time. The Trust’s newly-approved nomination was submitted after the recent expiry of Elland Road’s original listing period.

Leeds United's Elland Road has been named an Asset of Community Value by Leeds City Council (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)Leeds United's Elland Road has been named an Asset of Community Value by Leeds City Council (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)
Leeds United's Elland Road has been named an Asset of Community Value by Leeds City Council (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said: “The ACV listing recognises the role of our historic ground and club within the community and offers some protection against worst-case scenarios of asset stripping. This means Leeds fans can now exercise their community right to keep Leeds United at its spiritual home, by protecting Elland Road’s future and being part of any process in the event of it being sold.

"We would like to thank Leeds United once again for their support and backing of the new application and understanding the importance of Elland Road not just to the fans, but the wider community.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Elland Road is part of the fabric of life in our city, so I’m delighted that it has once again been confirmed as an Asset of Community Value.

“As a season ticket holder, I know how much the ground means to all Leeds fans. It’s seen plenty of ups and downs over the years, but it is our home and long may it remain so.

“As a council, we are hugely proud of Leeds’s reputation as a top-class sporting city and the role that famous venues like Elland Road play in raising our national and international profile.”

