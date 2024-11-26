Leeds United will welcome Luton Town to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United claimed their place at the top of the Championship table at the weekend with their thrilling 4-3 win over Swansea City. The Whites tussled with the Welsh side in a tense seven-goal affair, which ended with Wilfried Gnonto snatching the win at the death.

The win puts Leeds ahead of the pack on goal difference as the battle for the title and an automatic promotion spot continues to heat up. Both Sunderland and Sheffield United are level with United on 32 points as we head into the midweek fixtures — one minor error will change how the current top four could look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After bouncing back from their 1-0 defeat to Millwall, Leeds are on a two-game win streak and will be hoping to carry that form into Wednesday. Luton Town will make the trip to Elland Road following their latest win over a struggling Hull City.

The Hatters were relegated from the Premier League last season along with Burnley and the Blades. Luton are currently down in 16th in the Championship table on 18 points, just three above the bottom three. The table is wide open though, with the scope to turn on its head in just a matter of games. However, they do have some ground to make up if they want to push for a place in the play-offs.

Despite a mixed bag of results so far for Luton Town, Mark McGuinness is feeling prepared and confident ahead of the upcoming ‘winter slog’. After their visit to Leeds on Wednesday, the Hatters are on the road again to take on Norwich City at the weekend.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, McGuinness said: “This is now where you get the slog, March is the next break for us, so games come thick and fast. It's important we build momentum now and move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're very much focused on game by game with an important week to come, [starting with] Wednesday night under the lights against a top side. But they're the games we want to win and games we're sure we can win. We'll go there with full confidence.”

McGuinness enters the Leeds clash with confidence after scoring his side’s only goal against Hull City last time out. The centre-back fired home his first goal for his new club to secure an important three points in the Hatters’ quest to put as much daylight between them and the relegation zone as possible.