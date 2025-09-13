Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Fulham v Leeds United prediction

Two Premier League pundits have delivered their predictions for Leeds United’s visit to Fulham.

Leeds United face a tough looking visit to Fulham this weekend as the Whites prepare to return to Premier League action following the first international break of the season.

Since claiming promotion via a dramatic Championship title on the final day of last season, Daniel Farke’s side have made a solid start to the current campaign by claiming a narrow home win against Everton before bouncing back from a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal with a battling home draw with Newcastle United.

With the distraction of the summer transfer window also behind them, the Whites will now focus on building on solid foundations and that process begins at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon. The Cottagers are yet to claim all three points in a Premier League fixture this season after earning draws in a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion and a home game with Manchester United.

They were beaten by West London neighbours Chelsea in a controversial Stamford Bridge clash last time out - but their results and points return don’t provide a true reflection of the performances Marco Silva’s side have put in during the opening weeks of the season.

So what could play out at Craven Cottage and what could make the difference as both sides look to claim a positive result on the banks of the Thames? Former Premier League stars Paul Merson and Chris Sutton have both delivered their predictions ahead of the game.

What has Paul Merson said about Fulham v Leeds United?

Writing in his SportKeeda column, Merson said: “I have been impressed with Leeds. Like Sunderland, Leeds should look to make their home ground a fortress. Elland Road can be an intimidating place to go to when things are going right for Leeds. But I have a feeling they will struggle on the road. We saw that at the Emirates, where Leeds looked alright for the first 20-odd minutes. As soon as they conceded the opening goal, they started to crumble.

“Fulham have established themselves as a seasoned Premier League team now. They were bang unlucky against Chelsea. The VAR was bordering on scandalous in that game. It looked like that decision was made by someone who has not got a clue about football, and I'm saying this as a Chelsea fan! I have to go with Fulham here. I think they will be solid and keep a clean sheet at home.”

What has Chris Sutton said about Fulham v Leeds United?

Chris Sutton gave a similar verdict to his fellow former Premier League star as he pointed to the lack of depth within the Whites squad for the key reason why he feels Farke’s men will come out on the wrong end of the result at Craven Cottage.

Writing in his BBC Sport predictions column, the former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker said: “For once, I am very confident I will get this prediction right. Leeds might fancy their chances at Craven Cottage but you only have to look at their respective squads to see the difference in quality between the two sides, player for player, including on the bench.

“Fulham did not have much luck with the decisions that went against them in their defeat by Chelsea last time out, but they were able to bring on Adama Traore, Emile Smith-Rowe, Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson as they chased that game. Leeds just don't have that kind of depth and they were well beaten on their last trip to London, a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal a couple of weeks ago. This will be closer, but with the same end result.”

