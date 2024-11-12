Swansea City v Leeds United early injury news with 9 out and 2 doubts but 1 man back

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the November international break with Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR which briefly sent Leeds back into the division’s second automatic promotion spot before being leapfrogged again by Sheffield United the following day.

Amid injuries to key men, Farke’s Whites sit third in the table, two points behind both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland. Two weeks without a game now offers the chance for the club’s injury situation to improve if Leeds can avoid any problems with the players away on international duty.

For Leeds, the long trip to South Wales will present itself as the first game back after the international break in a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, November 24. Swansea suffered late heartache in their final game before the November internationals through a 1-0 defeat at United’s promotion rivals Burnley who sealed all three points via a 95th-minute Jay Rodriguez penalty.

The Welsh outfit had looked destined to take a point, despite a raft of injuries. Both Leeds and 11th-placed Swansea now have players away on international duty but nine men across both teams have already been ruled out whilst two more are doubts. One man, though, is back and here we run through the injuries from both sides.

1 . Largie Ramazani (out) New star winger Ramazani was thought to be facing four to six weeks out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22. Whites boss Farke said there was a chance that the Belgian could be back at the end of November but that it could be the start of December depending on how his rehab goes. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2 . Ilia Gruev (out) Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev is one of two key Leeds men out with a knee injury and no specific timescale has been given for his return following surgery for meniscus repair. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Ethan Ampadu (out) Whites captain Ampadu is also still out as he recovers from a knee injury but the Wales international midfielder did not need surgery and Farke intimated last week that the 24-year-old was ahead of schedule on his return. Expected to be out until the new year. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4 . Junior Firpo (out) Whites left back Firpo will serve the second game of a three-match ban issued by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall's Danny McNamara in the 1-0 loss at The Den. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

5 . Ji-Sung Eom (out) Swansea's South Korea international forward Ji-Sung Eom suffered a knee ligament injury on international duty in October, a blow that was expected to keep him out for six weeks. Speaking ahead of the weekend's clash at Burnley, Swansea boss Luke Williams told the club's website: “We will hopefully see Jisung Eom soon after the international break. It may be a little bit longer but that’s the plan.” Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales