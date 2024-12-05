An opposition star has been ruled out of a forthcoming Leeds United clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Derby County star has been ruled out of Saturday’s Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road in a fresh blow to the Rams.

Derby's 19-year-old Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh suffered a hamstring injury in September's 1-0 win at home to Cardiff City and then damaged his quad muscle at the end of last month as he neared a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Paul Warne then said at the start of last week that the midfielder had trained but not a full session and the Eagles loanee was then not part of the matchday squad for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby and Leeds have had a full week to prepare for Saturday’s return to action at Elland Road, but Warne has admitted that Ozoh’s recovery is taking longer than envisaged and revealed that the midfielder will not be involved.

Asked whether England youth international Ozoh would be in the squad and as quoted by Derbyshire Live, Warne said: “No, David still isn't in a position yet where we could risk him, so it's just taking a little bit longer than we wished for, I think is probably the best way to put it, so David, will not be on the bus."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby will also be without the suspended Ebou Adams and the injured Ryan Nyambe.

Adams serves a one-match ban having picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in last weekend's defeat to the Owls. Nyambe is out until the new year with a knee injury.