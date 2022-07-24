There is just one week left in July as the summer transfer window approaches its final month for English football clubs.
Leeds United are keen to keep a hold of a fan favourite player amid links with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray while Leicester City are ‘demanding’ £50m for a Newcastle United target.
Brighton are set to move for a Manchester United full-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal accelerated Manchester City’s pursuit of Marc Cucurella and Bayern Munich have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to make a decision next week on the future of a player who is in talks with a Serie A club while Manchester United are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign an Inter Milan defender.
Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer business appears to be done for the summer and Everton are reportedly ready to ‘cut their losses’ and get rid of a midfielder just six months after signing him from Tottenham Hotspur.
Finally, a PSG ace has said he wants to stay with the French side despite being linked with Chelsea and Manchester City this summer.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making headlines on Sunday morning: