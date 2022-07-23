Summer signing Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw both came off injured during the first half of Friday’s contest in Perth which fell just 15 days before United’s Premier League opener at home to Wolves.
Leeds now have just one more pre-season friendly remaining via the visit of Cagliari Calcio to Elland Road next Sunday evening.
Here, we run through United’s updated injury list in full and what has been said about each absentee with a view to possible return dates.
The Whites also have a suspension to contend with, which has an impact on the first game of the new campaign against Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday, August 6.
1. Luis Sinisterra
Sinisterra was forced off in the 14th minute of Friday's draw against Palace with a hamstring injury. Whites boss Jesse Marsch said: "We're hopeful it's not too much or too long or too severe. Any time we have a hamstring injury, I'm totally dissatisfied because that's reflective of everything we do with them physically. We'll evaluate that and we hope it's not so bad."
2. Adam Forshaw
Forshaw left the field after 33 minutes against Palace after tweaking his knee following a challenge from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Marsch said: "We're hopeful as well that one's not so bad, but we'll get more information on it in the next days."
3. Liam Cooper
Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles issue and played no part in any of United's three games in Australia. Marsch said on Wednesday: "Liam is still nursing his Achilles issue which, of all things, he picked up training in the off season on a treadmill. So it's been about a month now and we haven't really been able to get him going." Marsch had been hopeful of getting Cooper more time on the pitch at the end of the Oz tour.
4. Cody Drameh
Drameh played the final 26 minutes of the defeat to Villa but missed the Palace clash due to a slight hamstring issue. Marsch said this week: "Cody Drameh has a little bit of a hamstring strain but nothing I don't think that is too drastic."
