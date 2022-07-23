3. Liam Cooper

Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles issue and played no part in any of United's three games in Australia. Marsch said on Wednesday: "Liam is still nursing his Achilles issue which, of all things, he picked up training in the off season on a treadmill. So it's been about a month now and we haven't really been able to get him going." Marsch had been hopeful of getting Cooper more time on the pitch at the end of the Oz tour.

Photo: Mark Runnacles