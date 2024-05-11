Four loanees Leeds United are 'optimistic' of selling as Premier League duo eye Ian Poveda
Leeds United will be putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final clash against Norwich City. Daniel Farke faces a massive challenge in picking his side up to go again, following a woeful end to the regular season with just one win in their final six matches.
Despite that, Farke and his players know it could take just two wins from three to secure an instant return to the Premier League and they will be backed by the supporters at Carrow Road tomorrow. Ahead of what looks set to be a tense day for all involved, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.
Summer sale plans
Leeds are reportedly ‘optimistic’ that a number of players out on loan have performed well enough to earn permanent moves. The Telegraph reports that Jack Harrison, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Diego Llorente are thought to have done enough for respective loan clubs to explore permanent deals.
The aforementioned quartet all left Elland Road last summer following relegation to the Championship, with many of last year’s exits activating clauses to force a move - it is unclear whether Harrison had such a clause. It is hoped all would bring in decent money to help balance the books and finance investment.
The report adds that Leeds might find it difficult to sell Brenden Aaronson at the right price, given they spent £25million on him and the loan spell at Union Berlin has not gone as planned. Rasmus Kristensen is not expected to stay at Roma.
Poveda suitors
Burnley and Luton Town are both exploring the possibility of signing Ian Poveda as a free agent this summer, once his contract at Leeds expires. Colombian outlet AS reports that the Premier League pair are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old but face competition from Sunderland and current on-loan home Sheffield Wednesday.
Poveda joined Wednesday on loan in January and has been impressive since making the move south to Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl’s side keen on keeping hold of the winger as they plan for another season of Championship football. But Burnley and Luton could also be planning for second-tier football, with both now joining the race for Poveda.
Sunderland are also named in the report and could be looking to replace Jack Clarke, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs. Poveda is one of several players set to leave Leeds on a free, alongside Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton.