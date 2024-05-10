Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s Championship play-off campaign begins at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Norwich City manager David Wagner believes Leeds United could be in ‘a lot of trouble’ if they fail to win promotion, with all pressure on the recently-relegated side going into the play-offs.

Leeds face Wagner’s Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals, with the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday. The Whites were well-placed for an instant return to the Premier League via the automatic places but stumbled at the worst possible time, with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton consigning them to a third-place finish behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Farke faces a huge challenge in rejuvenating a jaded-looking Leeds outfit who have taken just four points from their last six games, and Sunday’s performance at Carrow Road will go a long way to dictating how the next fortnight will play out. Norwich go into the play-offs as rank outsiders, having finished sixth, with Wagner relishing the role of underdog and piling pressure on their rivals.

“One of Leeds or Southampton will fail to win promotion and that is something that I think will cause them a lot of trouble,” Wagner told the Telegraph. “Leeds are a big club with big players, big money and big pressure.

“When you consider the financial power of the other clubs in the play-offs, and the points they collected, I think it’s fair to say they are the favourites. We are the underdogs and we have no problem with this. We don’t fear anybody. We have to be humble, focused on ourselves and give it a proper go. We are super-ambitious and so keen to make something special happen.”

Norwich will have to overcome Leeds without striker Ashley Barnes, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury. Forward duo Jon Rowe and Christian Fassnacht are also battling respective issues and are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes at Carrow Road. Regular starting defender Shane Duffy is also a doubt after reportedly being arrested for drink-driving on Monday, following a two-vehicle collision in Norfolk.

Leeds will go into the semi-finals with the confidence of two wins from two against Norwich in the semi-finals, albeit neither were straightforward. Farke’s men were forced to fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Carrow Road in October, while Patrick Bamford scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 home win in January.

Leeds will be sweating on the fitness of Bamford, who has missed the last two games with a bruised knee. Winger Dan James is also a major doubt after suffering an oblique abdominal injury during the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough, while Crysencio Summerville will hope a nasty challenge during the defeat to Southampton hasn’t ruled him out.